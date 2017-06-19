This is how Farah Khan celebrated the birthday of her aunt Daisy Irani and there was a special guest too!

Farah Khan, who is quite social media friendly, recently was more than happy to share her weekend plans when she celebrated her aunt’s birthday. Farah hosted a bash of sorts with family and close ones to bring in her aunt Daisy Irani’s birthday.

Daisy Irani, who has acted in many popular films as well as TV shows, was definitely happy to have been surrounded by her family. Sharing the special moment, Farah Khan took to social media to post an image from the birthday bash and intriguingly, the picture had none other than Farah’s best friend and Daisy’s on screen son Boman Irani (has played the role in films like Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi as well as Happy New Year) who too attended the private bash.

Thanking Boman Irani for being a part of the bash as well as wishing her aunt Daisy on social media, Farah Khan added, “Big fat parsi getogether 2 celebrate aunty Daisy s bday! Thank u @bomanirani 4 being part of the family .. its a wonder v all fit in 1 frame.” The picture also had Farah’s brother Sajid Khan as well as her mother Meneka Irani and completing the sister trio was Honey Irani (former wife of Javed Akhtar and mother of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar).

On the film front, while Farah Khan continues with her choreography for films, her next film as a filmmaker is yet to be announced.