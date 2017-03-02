Check out: Sidharth Malhotra is an angry man on Ittefaq sets

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha recently began shooting for Ittefaq which is a remake of Yash Chopra’s 1969 film with the same name. The film went on floors in the month of February.

This is the first time Sonakshi and Sidharth will be seen together on silver screen and it looks like they are getting along well on the sets. Sonakshi shared a behind the scenes photo with Sidharth and director Abhay Chopra. It seems like they were shooting for an intense action sequence as Sidharth has blood on his forehead. She captioned it, “This angry young man @S1dharthM keeping the director and me Khamosh on set #Ittefaq!#shootshennanigans.”

Ittefaq will be a thriller just like the original movie but climax will be different in the new one. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Films. Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Noor whereas Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in action adventure film Reload later this year.