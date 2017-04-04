Check out: Katrina Kaif hugs Shiamak Davar on the sets of Jagga Jasoos

Katrina Kaif has been keeping very busy with the shooting of her next film, Jagga Jasoos. The film has been in the making for a really long time. It was supposed to be released this week but now has been pushed further. The dates for the release are not finalized yet.

Whilst the delay is a bummer for the fans, Katrina Kaif tries to keep the fans engaged with some lovely behind the scene moments. She shared a photo of herself hugging choreographer Shiamak Davar and captioned it, “A lovely person …. An even lovelier soul.”

Shiamak Davar, who has choreographed dance sequences in Jagga Jasoos, also said that it was great working with Katrina Kaif. He wrote, “Love this pic, Katrina Kaif! Best times working with you for Jagga Jasoos! Can’t wait for the next shoot!”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Saurabh Shukla, Adah Sharma and Sayani Gupta in key roles.