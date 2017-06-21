Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kangna Ranaut, Bipasha Basu and others celebrate International Yoga Day

Bollywood celebrities opt for different styles of training to stay in shape and be healthy. While they try to lead a healthy lifestyle, they also share their words of wisdom on why working out it is important.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day which is being celebrated across the world on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities have shared the importance of Yoga and how it has helped them get better.

Kangna Ranaut:

Kangna Ranaut is one actress who takes the time out to work out on daily basis. The actress opted to share some of her favourite yoga asanas on this day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also opted for different styles of workout in the last few years. She does aerial yoga under the guidance of celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani. She shared a video of her as she wished everyone on this day. She even shared a story how her journey began with Kareena. She wrote, “Happy International Day of Yoga. It’s been 9 years since the movie “We Are Family” which was my first outdoor with the most beautiful Bebo (can’t wait to hit a decade). I have been so fortunate to teach and practice Yoga with the one person that changed the way everyone looked at Yoga in this country. This post makes me super emotional because for those who don’t know I was so lucky to have Bebo as my FIRST ever student (imagine how intimidating it was) Thank you for all the words because nothing I can say can do justice to how grateful I am to have you as part of my life. So here guys, I know everyone has been waiting to hear from her.”

Urvashi Rautela:

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture doing the headstand and captioned it, “The ultimate secret of my #bikinibody #Fitbody Scorpion: How To Finally Nail The Hardest Yoga Pose .While #scorpionpose (Vrschikasana) is a difficult pose to master, it provides a challenge that some yogis crave and are determined to conquer. To gain the correct alignment of the pose and optimal strength, you must practice drills, strengthen your core, and master basic yoga poses first. This will not only make it easier to get your scorpion pose, but it will also prevent injury during the process. I have compiled a list of the top three drills, or poses, that anyone looking to master scorpion would ideally practice daily. Keep in mind that it’s better to do fewer reps with correct alignment than to do hundreds of reps incorrectly. #InternationalYogaday #yogaday #2017.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:

The workout partners Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always been a couple who work hard to stay healthy. On Yoga Day, they shared a couples poses and wrote, “Inhale Love … Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday.”

Sharing another picture and doing a different asana, she wrote, “bipashabasuYoga is like Life – It’s a beautiful balance of Holding On & Letting Go. Its magical. Keep practicing , we are all work in progress. Happy #internationalyogaday #loveyourself #yogimonkey.”

Karisma Kapoor:

The actress shared a yoga asana called Surya Namaskar on the occasion.

Soha Ali Khan:

Soha Ali Khan flaunted her baby bump as she meditated. She has been doing yoga for really long time and shared a picture to motivate others. She wrote, “This #internationalyogaday 2017 don’t pose for the photographers, pose for yourself #yogaforlife.”

Huma Qureshi:

Huma Qureshi performs a different style of yoga called aerial yoga. Posing upside down on the rope, she captioned the photo as, “Rise and Yoga! Towards becoming stronger and calmer #WorldYogaDay Andddd a shout out to my teacher the lovely @anshukayoga who sometimes has to wake up extra early to help me with my practice #yogini.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

We all know how Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness enthusiast. She opted for yoga many years ago and since then, she has looked nothing but fit. She shared a photo with son as they did chakrasana together. She captioned it, “Yoga in the woods , Chakrasana with my son and Tree pose with the trees Yoga se hi Hoga!#worldyogaday#londondiaries #sontime #centreparcs.”

Sophie Choudry:

Sophie said that she was always a pilates but she has incorporated yoga in her life. She wrote, “I’m a #Pilates girl but am discovering #aerialyoga & lovin it! Happy International Yoga Day everyone.. Something that’s good for the Mind, Body & Soul..️ #yoga #internationalyogaday #internationaldayofyoga #idy #fitness #strength #flexibility #befitbecauseyoudeserveit.”

Aditi Rao Hydari:

Doing the chakrasana, Aditi Rao Hydari also wrote, “aditiraohydariThe yoga way of life…#internationalyogaday #moonchild #themoonmademedoit #findyourstrong #findyourbalance.”

Sonnalli Seygall:

Sonnalli Seygall shared a photo doing water yoga in bikini and wrote, “#WorldYogaDay. Have a happy n mindful one!.”

Suniel Shetty:

Suniel Shetty is one such actor who looks fit even in his 50s. Living the healthy life, he wrote, “Technology may connect you to the world, but, only #Yoga connects you to your body, mind & soul #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2017.”

Jackie Shroff:

Jackie Shroff celebrated the International Day of Yoga with children of Farmers of Maharashtra who have committed suicide. The event was organized by Amruta Fadnavis’s ‘Divyaj foundation’. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present to support the cause with 500 children.