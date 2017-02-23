Check out: Farah Khan’s transformation from fat to fit

Around three years ago (2014 to be precise), the ace choreographer turned director Farah Khan, not just turned 50 years, but also turned her body from being fat to fit. As a ‘gift’ for her birthday, she gifted herself a retreat to a five-star Austrian spa. It was the same spa that had helped many Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Speaking about her need and want to keep fit, the ever enthusiastic Farah Khan said that she was an older mother to the three kids who had turned nine this year and that she needed the energy to keep up with them. Farah Khan, who had changed her eating habits ever since she had visited the spa, made no bones when she confessed that she had not only lost 10 kg in four months, but also had been going there every year for six days.

Besides the said spa, Farah Khan also attributed her fitness to Sonu Sood’s timely recommendation of a trainer. Additionally, it’s the stylist Ami Patel, who also happens to be one of the factors behind Farah Khan’s glowing personality. For the uninitiated, Ami Patel is the very name whose clients range from Kangna Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farah Khan, who considered the compliments as her motivation, has now got back to her first love – choreography, with Hrudayantar, the film which marks the directorial debut of the ace designer Vikram Phadnis.