Bahubali vs Bhallala Deva: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arm wrestle it out in Chandigarh

The stars of Bahubali: The Conclusion viz., Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, are currently on the promotional tour for their much awaited magnum opus film. They visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi on Friday.

During their college visit, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati engaged in some Baisakhi special activities which included a fun game of arm wrestling. Well, who wouldn’t want to see a Bahubali face off Bhallala Deva? Rana shared a photo and captioned it, “#Prabas and I in the University of Chandigarh promoting and celebrating #BaahubaliTheConclusion.”

SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Conclusion is the much-awaited sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 28.