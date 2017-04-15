Bahubali vs Bhallala Deva: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arm wrestle it out in Chandigarh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Bahubali vs Bhallala Deva Prabhas and Rana Daggubati

The stars of Bahubali: The Conclusion viz., Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, are currently on the promotional tour for their much awaited magnum opus film. They visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi on Friday.

During their college visit, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati engaged in some Baisakhi special activities which included a fun game of arm wrestling. Well, who wouldn’t want to see a Bahubali face off Bhallala Deva? Rana shared a photo and captioned it, “#Prabas and I in the University of Chandigarh promoting and celebrating  #BaahubaliTheConclusion.”

SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Conclusion is the much-awaited sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 28.

 

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED Length of S. S. Rajamouli’s much awaited Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion

REVEALED: Length of S. S. Rajamouli’s much…

Bahubali theme parks being planned across India

WOW! Bahubali theme parks being planned across…

Bahubali The Beginning all set to re-release

Bahubali: The Beginning all set to re-release in…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali The Conclusion inspired clothing line news

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification