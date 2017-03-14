Box Office: Kong – Skull Island collects 11.57 cr on opening weekend

Last week along with the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania we also saw the release of the Hollywood film Kong: Skull Island. The film directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and Jing Tian has been one of the most talked about Hollywood film releases in the recent past.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Kong: Skull Island. The film which released across approximately 1010 screens in the Indian market has managed to rake in Rs. 11.57 cr on its opening weekend. However, despite the hype surrounding the film, it still ranks as the second highest Hollywood opening weekend grosser of 2017, with the previous release Logan taking the top slot with collections of Rs. 17.10 cr.
As for Kong: Skull Island the film continued to do well on the first Monday after its release raking in a further Rs. 2.11 cr. Currently the film’s total collections in the Indian market stands at Rs. 13.68 cr.
Glance at the box office
Friday – Rs. 2.3 cr
Saturday – Rs. 4.1 cr
Sunday – Rs. 5.17 cr
Monday – Rs. 2.11 cr