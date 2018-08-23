The Zoya Factor: Sanjay Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor’s father in this Dulquer Salmaan film

Sonam Kapoor is all set to work with family yet again! The actress who will essay the role of the reel daughter of her real life father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, will now be seen as the daughter of her real life chachu [paternal uncle] in The Zoya Factor. The film will also mark the second film of Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Sonam Kapoor, who will be paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan for the first time, plays the role of an advertising agency executive in The Zoya Factor. The film is expected to feature Dulquer in the role of a cricketer and is based on the novel by the same name. On the other hand, Sanjay is super excited to play the role of Sonam aka Zoya’s father.

Revealing about how he received a call for the film when he was in New York, Sanjay Kapoor expressed his happiness over being a part of the project in recent reports. He added that after getting a call from the producer, he also received another call from the film’s director Abhishek Sharma who briefed him about the story and the plot.

Calling it a perfect opportunity, Sanjay Kapoor is also glad that he got yet another chance to work with his family. Before this, he worked with his brother Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan in which he essayed the role of the twin Arjun’s biological father. As for working with Sonam, Sanjay emotionally mentioned that she is someone who has grown up in front of his eyes and considering that they have always been a close-knit family, he can’t wait to start working with his niece.

Speaking of The Zoya Factor, the book written by Anuja Chauhan is about a simple independent girl who suddenly changes the fate of the cricket team.

Also Read : Does Dulquer Salmaan play Virat Kohli in The Zoya Factor?