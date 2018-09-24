YRF to launch Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan trailer on Yash Chopra’s birthday

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest film ever produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It is the costliest Indian film ever made and everything about Thugs of Hindostan spells bigness of mammoth proportions. Aditya has already pulled off an incredible, once in a generation casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time. He has also started YRF’s VFX division to make this action adventure a visual extravaganza.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set to treat audiences across age groups to a visual treat like never before. With the biggest jaw-dropping action, edge-of-the-seat thrills and a memorable adventure, the film is set to light up this Diwali as it releases on November 8, a national holiday. It also stars India’s heartthrob Katrina Kaif in her hottest desi avatar and Fatima Sana Shaikh as an intriguing action heroine.

The innovative motion poster strategy by YRF that saw each important character in the film being introduced one after the other, took the anticipation for the trailer sky high. And now it’s official Thugs of Hindostan trailer is set to release on September 27th, the birth anniversary of legendary film-maker and founder of YRF, Yash Chopra.

“Thugs of Hindostan is an incredibly special film for Adi. It is not only YRF’s biggest production, it is also the biggest film of the Indian film industry. Thugs is a visionary project. It is going to be a stand out product in terms of scale and imagination. It will match the visual scale of any big-ticket Hollywood film that audiences have seen. Yash Chopra is a legend whose films and imagination shaped Bollywood as it stands today. He was a path-breaker, content disruptor and a true innovator. So, Adi and Aamir discussed and decided to release the trailer on the birth anniversary of the iconic film-maker Yash Chopra. It is a salute to his genius vision,” reveals a source close to the development.