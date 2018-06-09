WOW! Simmba Ranveer Singh and Singham Ajay Devgn to come together for a MEGA ACTION sequence in Rohit Shetty’s next

Just earlier this week, we had reported that Simmba has gone on floor in Hyderabad. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which is the last release of the year, will mark the first collaboration of the filmmaker with Gen Y superstar Ranveer Singh. Earlier we had also reported that Rohit’s favourite Singham star Ajay Devgn too will be a part of the film, albeit in a cameo. Now we hear that the two heroes will be doing an action sequence together.

Sources close to the development have stated that Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be shooting for the said action scene in Hyderabad. And not surprisingly, Rohit Shetty wants it to be a grand one! The filmmaker is aiming at shooting a mega-action sequence for Simmba. Not just that, Rohit Shetty also has plans to incorporate the famous dialogue of Bajirao Singham ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’.

But whether it is for the climax or somewhere in between the film, we are not aware. Details of the same are currently being kept under wraps.

Simmba will feature Ranveer Singh essaying the role of a quirky cop Sangram Bhalerao for the first time. It also stars Sara Ali Khan, who is paired opposite Ranveer for the first time. The actress is simultaneously shooting for her debut film Kedarnath as of now.

The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper that originally featured NTR Jr as its leading man. It is produced by Karan Johar, making it his first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It is slated to release on December 28.

