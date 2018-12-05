Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan may come together in Badla?

Do you remember how Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came together for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the perfect father-son duo? Well, it became so popular that even AbRam thinks that Amitabh is his grandfather. On that note, it definitely comes as great news that the two Bollywood stalwarts are reuniting once again on screen after they appeared in Bhoothnath together way back in 2008. But let us tell it is no K3G but a thriller to be directed by Sujoy Gosh and features Taapsee Pannu – we are talking about the film Badla.

Readers may be aware that Badla is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Now we hear that he may feature in a cameo in the film and that too, an extended one. And if these reports are to be believed the superstar is expected to play the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film. It is being said that the actor will shoot for the film after the release of Zero on December 21.

These reports also state that initially, Shah Rukh Khan was expected to do a small cameo appearance in the film which has now been extended. His role is said to be quite important to the narrative. On the other hand, Sujoy Ghosh hasn’t divulged any details on the same, neither has an official announcement been made about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

Earlier reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a tough cop investigating a murder whereas Taapsee Pannu plays a business woman. The film is the official remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo but it was then stated that it will be adapted as per Indian sensibilities. While a major portion of the film is already been shot, the third schedule of the same is expected to commence in the third week of December at Film City in suburban Mumbai.

