WOW! Salman Khan shoots a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Crazy Hai Hum

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been one of the most loved jodis thanks to their chemistry in Dabangg and its sequel Dabangg 2. It is expected that both of them will also feature in the third part of this much loved franchise but it is not known when that film will go on floors and ultimately release.

But now there’s good news for the fans of this pair. Salman Khan will be seen, albeit in a cameo, in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Crazy Hai Hum, a film produced by IIFA and its organizers, Wizcraft Entertainment, and revolves around the IIFA Awards itself. Vashu Bhagnani has also co-produced this film.

Salman Khan confirmed the news at the green part of IIFA Awards 2017 in New York that he has already shot for the film. Salman shot not just on the green carpet but also on the stage created for the awards. Sonakshi, too shot on the stage and it remains to be seen if both performers will share the screen space. If that happens, the fans will surely be in for a treat!

Besides Sonakshi Sinha, the film features Diljit Dosanjh as the leading male actor. Karan Johar too has shot a cameo in this film, which also stars Boman Irani. It is directed by newbie director Chakri Toleti.

Along with Crazy Hai Hum, Salman Khan is working religiously on the Christmas 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and just like the first part, the second part also stars Katrina Kaif as his leading lady. After Tiger Zinda Hai, he will begin work on Remo D’Souza’s film, co-starring his Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez.