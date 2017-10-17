WOW! Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji are all set to come together with Tiger Zinda Hai

Before you think that the actors are collaborating for a film, let us tell you that though they are coming together for cinema in general they are a part of two different films. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai which is all set to release on the big screen during Christmas will have the trailer of Rani Mukerji’s next Hichki attached with it.

Considering that both of them come from the house of Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai which is almost in the completion stage will be one of the final releases of 2017 whereas Rani Mukerji’s comeback venture post motherhood, Hichki is scheduled to hit the silver screen next year. While Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Hichki is an unconventional drama featuring the story of a woman who decides to use her weakness as strengths.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra who last directed We Are Family with Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Hichki is expected to release on February 28.

On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai that also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles is slated to release on December 22. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif essaying the role of spies who are on the run.