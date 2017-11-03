WOW! Sadak 2’s tentative release date is August 31, 2018; 2 songs already locked

Sadak was one of the most intense and touching film of the 90s. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles, the Mahesh Bhatt directed film is fondly remembered even today. For the fans of this film, there was a lot of excitement when it was revealed that Sadak 2 is in the offing, especially after Mahesh and Pooja confirmed about it. Now more details have emerged that’s sure to add to the happiness of the fans.

As per the makers, Sadak 2 is all set to release, tentatively, on August 31, 2018. Mahesh Bhatt along with Mukesh Bhatt will be the producers and Pooja Bhatt will make a comeback to acting with this flick. Sanjay Dutt will of course be there and they’ll be joined by a young couple who are yet to cast.

On November 1, Mahesh Bhatt gave a narration of the film to his team. He revealed that his daughter Pooja Bhatt teamed up with Sanjay Dutt and convinced him to write the sequel. Sr Bhatt said that while conversing with Sanjay over the course of writing the script, he realized that his actor, with whom he worked for the first time in Naam and whom he called vulnerable, has now turned into a 54-year-old mature being. He said Sadak 2 would focus on the modern-day scenario where the distinction between the house and the ‘sadak’ is fast disappearing. Mahesh Bhatt was happy to know that those present at the narration were visibly moved with the plot.

Pooja Bhatt assured that Sadak 2 is in the league of Aashiqui 2 and will make you believe in love at a time when it’s very easy to walk out of a relationship. The big challenge according to her is finding the two young apt actors. She doesn’t want a chocolate boy hero but the one with a striking personality. And the girl should have the ideal emotional resonance.

However, Mahesh Bhatt made it clear that his other daughter Alia Bhatt won’t be cast for the film. But he promised that Pooja Bhatt will be seen in a dazzling new avatar. Also he said that the music will be the USP of Sadak 2. The team has already finalized two songs, composed by Jeet Gannguli.