WOW! Javed Akhtar to be felicitated by Lata Mangeshkar on Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s 80th birthday

October 26 is going to be one of the most important days of the year for the film lovers. After all, it’s the day when one of the greatest singers of India Lata Mangeshkar is going to felicitate one of the greatest writers-lyricists, Javed Akhtar. This felicitation will happen at a grand event held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar’s brothers, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The event is going to a special one for a lot of reasons. Not just Javed Akhtar, but even Lata Mangeshkar herself will be given a tribute since 2017 is the year when she completes 75 years of her musical journey. Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore to Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, a reputed classical singer. After he passed away in 1942, Master Vinayak, the owner of Navyug Chitrapat Movie Company and a close friend of the Mangeshkar family helped Lata in getting work in films as a singer. The same year, Lata Mangeshkar sang her first song ‘Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari’ in the Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal. Some claim that till date, she has sung around 50,000 songs in as many as 36 languages.

Javed Akhtar meanwhile arrived in Mumbai on October 4, 1964 with two pairs of clothes and a few books. He slept on the streets and later at Khar railway station, studio compounds, dressing rooms, Mahakali Caves etc. He went without food for days and later emerged to prominence when he paired up with Salim Khan. Salim-Javed became one of the greatest writers in Bollywood. After they split, Javed Akhtar started writing songs and then become one of the notable lyricists of all time.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar meanwhile is a music composer and singer who is is popularly known as Balasaheb in the music and film industry. He has been bestowed with a National Award and also Padma Shri in 2009.

An evening involving these three greats will surely be loved by the cinephiles. Watch this space for more details on this event!