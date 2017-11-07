WOW! Chunky Pandey to play Aakhri Pasta’s long-lost cousin in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, super-judged by Akshay Kumar, has been in the news ever since it came on air, more for the wrong reasons. Problems arose when its three judges – Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal – were ousted due to low ratings. Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan then came on board as judges. Later, a stand-up act by comedian Shyam Rangeela, performed on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, went viral. It features Shyam imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the channel had decided not to show his act fearing repercussions. Hence, the video that came out was a leaked one and it angered viewers that such a great act was not able to make it on national television. Simultaneously, a fresh controversy emerged as Akshay in this ‘banned’ episode told Mallika Dua while ringing the giant bell, “Mallika ji, aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.” Mallika took offense to this comment and spoke vehemently against Akshay. The issue snowballed when Twinkle Khanna came out in defence of her husband but realizing she went too far, she later retracted her comments.

But now, it seems like the troubles are over and that ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ will now sail smoothly. A piece of information that should make everyone happy is that another popular actor is all set to join this comedy show. Chunky Panday will be seen as a co-host along with Elli AvrRam and he’s set to enhance the humour quotient. Incidentally, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade and Chunky Panday have all worked together in the Housefull series, and two parts of the franchise were directed by Sajid Khan. And in keeping with the Housefull ‘theme’ that the show has now got, Chunky will play the long-lost cousin of his popular Housefull character, Aakhri Pasta.

Chunky Panday spoke excitedly that he started shooting for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with the Housefull gang. He said that the idea behind Aakhri Pasta’s character is lethal and that it’s Sajid Khan’s brainwave. He promises it to be something that would bring the house down.

On the film front, Chunky Panday was last seen in an extremely villainous role in Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, earlier this year.