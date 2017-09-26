WOW! Bigg Boss gets original and new Judwaa together with Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan

As we gear up to watch some fun on the screen, we have the original and new versions of Judwaa, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan bumping into each other on the small screen. The promotions of Bigg Boss have kick started on full swing already and we have seen many promos featuring Salman Khan. One of the first films to be promoted on the show will be Judwaa 2.

Let us remind you that Judwaa 2 will be releasing this week and incidentally the grand premiere of the latest season of Bigg Boss too will be held on this weekend that is on October 1. Hence as a part of their promotional activity, the team decided to be a part of the show. Interestingly, Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan played the leading man in the original version of Judwaa which was a blockbuster in the 90s. It is great news for the film’s fans since they will not only see Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan’s chemistry as they reunite for Judwaa 2 on the big screen but also on the small screen.

The format of Bigg Boss is similar to its American counterpart Big Brother and has about 14 participants on the show. While most of its seasons have featured celebrities in the past, last year it introduced the concept of allowing commoners to be contestants. However, we are unsure about the concept that would be followed this season and Salman Khan would be briefing on the same at a press conference that will be held in Mumbai this week.

As for the film Judwaa 2, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the leading ladies, who have replaced Karisma Kapoor and Ramba from the original respectively. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on September 29.