Alia Bhatt to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?

Fans of Ranveer Singh were extremely dejected when they found that Padmavati, that promises to show Ranveer at his best, was postponed indefinitely. But a few days ago, what made them happy was the formal announcement of Simmba, the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Temper. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the first look of this film was also released that showcased Ranveer Singh as a rowdy, notorious cop. It completely suited the real-life goofy and energetic persona of the actor. With the title and even the release date being announced, fans and even the industry and trade collectively waited to see who’ll be the lucky girl who’ll get to share screen space with Ranveer in this flick.

And looks like the team of the film have already found the girl. As per reports, it’s none other than Alia Bhatt who’ll be cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Incidentally, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are already doing a film together – Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Simmba will hence be their second film together and it’ll be great to see two powerhouse performers coming together for this film, which promises lot of masala and action. However, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted line. As of now, she has only given her approval.

Alia Bhatt till now has been a part of 13 films, not counting her special appearances, and including her unreleased films. If she signs Simmba, it will be her 14th film and her 10th film that she has done with her mentor, producer Karan Johar. She was launched by the filmmaker in Student Of The Year. She then acted in his productions like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and Bardinath Ki Dulhania. Besides, she’ll be seen in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Varman’s next with Varun Dhawan and in Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Simmba is all set to release on December 28, 2018.