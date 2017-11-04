WOW! Ali Fazal and ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot to come together for this prestigious event

Ali Fazal didn’t have a rocking beginning in Bollywood. He got noticed in a small role in 3 Idiots but later, appeared in forgettable films like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Baat Bann Gayi. Then came Fukrey in 2013 that got him some prominence. But it was again followed by duds like Sonali Cable and Khamoshiyan. However, suddenly, luck smiled in his favour as he got a chance to play a small but significant role in the Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7. This small role opened doors of Hollywood for him. He then got to play the very important and lead part in Victoria & Abdul in which he shared screen space with Judi Dench. The film released earlier this month and has earned him a lot of respect and appreciation from all quarters.

And it’s no surprise that Ali Fazal has been invited at the 7th Annual Hollywood Contenders where the biggest film studios come together to discuss the best of the year’s cinema. It will be held today at Los Angeles where Ali will also be delivering a speech. Ali Fazal explained that films which are contenders for prestigious awards are invited and their cast are offered a platform to speak about how they landed a role and made it on their own. Ali will be speaking about all these aspects and also the diversity in Hollywood which offered a chance to him to shine.

Besides him, Gal Gadot, who became a worldwide sensation thanks to her successful film Wonder Woman, will also be speaking at the event. Other speakers are Gary Oldman, representing Joe Wright’s war drama Darkest Hour, which features him as British PM Winston Churchill, and Jessica Chastain for the crime drama Molly’s Game.

Ali Fazal has also signed another international project which is a biopic and is expected to roll in 2018. No details are out yet however. In Bollywood, he’s looking forward to the release of the sequel of Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, which releases on December 15.