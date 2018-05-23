WOAH! Priyanka Chopra says she was THROWN out of films and here’s why

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and an international personality of repute. She made headlines for being invited and attending Meghan Markle – Prince Harry’s royal wedding and later for visiting the refugee camps of Ronhingyas in Bangladesh. Many pictures of hers went viral in last week and all for the right reasons. Now, we prepare for the homecoming of the queen as she will be back with Salman Khan’s Bharat where she is essaying a key role. In addition to this, she has her production commitments too and her Hollywood movie, A Kid Like Jake, is all set to release. Priyanka Chopra has grown strength to strength after starring in more than 50 movies in Bollywood and being a part of a hit television series Quantico in Hollywood. But this was not an easy path for her.

She carved this road out with sheer dedication and perseverance and in a recent interaction with media she spoke about the same. She said that it was a very important step for her to enter production because it is hard for newcomers to make it big as filmmakers are not ready to invest in them and she knows it too well. She said that almost all directors she has worked are new directors. Her route is very different and it’s a personal journey. The films that she makes are important to her and she has a point of view that our entertainment has commercial value and it has a story.

She also said that when she joined films, she was already winner of a beauty pageant and still had it a little easy. She accepted that she was thrown out of the films because somebody else was recommended, who was somebody’s daughter. Therefore, she wanted to have an open house philosophy in her production house.

