Will Madhuri Dixit turn leading lady for Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s debut?

Madhuri Dixit, who has been exploring different genre of films, was seen making her Marathi debut earlier this year with Bucket List. Now, we hear that the actress may come on board for the debut directorial of Tahira Kashyap. It is being said that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, who has now ventured into filmmaking with short films, is keen on making a woman oriented film.

For the uninitiated, Tahira Kashyap has always expressed her keenness towards making films. And later, in the month of August, she even announced a film with Tanuj Garg, T-Series and Atul Kasbekar coming on board for films. Now buzz is that Madhuri Dixit may be a part of her first film and if these reports are to be believed it will be a mother-daughter story. Just like Bucket List, this directorial of Tahira Kashayp too is expected to be a slice-of-life drama. It is yet to be seen as to who will play the role of Dixit’s daughter in the film. Reports have it that the film will go on floor as soon as the cast is finalized.

On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap had recently taken a break from work and has been battling cancer. She was detected with zero stage cancer and has been courageously facing the chemotherapy treatment. Ayushmann Khurrana had recently stated in an interview that Tahira’s health is improving and she would soon be back on her feet, hale and hearty. Once her treatment is done, the film’s process is expected to move forward.

Coming to Madhuri Dixit, the actress hasn’t divulged any details or made an official announcement about the film as yet. She is busy with the Karan Johar production Kalank that will see her reunite with her favourite 90s co-star Sanjay Dutt after over two decades. It is a multi-starrer also featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and it will release in April next year.