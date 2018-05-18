WHOA! Sushant Singh Rajput channelizes his inner engineer, LAUNCHES tech set-up

Not many know that Sushant Singh Rajput left his engineering career to become an actor and fulfill his long-time dream. But the actor, who is also an avid reader, wants to provide opportunities to many other intellectuals, rather the under privileged intellectuals, a chance to rise and bring forth their ideas and concepts on the mainstream platform. He will do this with the help of his new found tech set-up Innsaei Ventures.

Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to bring about a socio-economic development with the help of emerging technologies, thereby giving opportunities to aspiring individuals. Varun Mathur, who has co-founded Innsaei Ventures, is all praises for his partner as he is left surprised by the diverse ideas he has, despite being a busy movie star.

In his recently released statement in reports, Mathur has also asserted that they will be primarily focusing on content and communication, health and holistic wellness, education and learning and business incubation. He described their venture as a catalyst that will help build an ecosystem with the help of best emerging technologies.

The different arenas that the company will be touching upon will be driven by some interesting technologies like augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, machine learning etc.

Sushant Singh Rajput too is excited about Innsaei Ventures and has elaborated on it saying that the business venture aims at promoting socio-economic development through the convergence of Intellectual property and emerging technologies.

Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao BURN the dance floor at Stree wrap up party