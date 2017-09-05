This is what Vikram Bhatt’s TV show with Sanjay Kapoor is all about

Few weeks ago, we had reported that Sanjay Kapoor is all set to return to the small screen after his last outing ‘Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny’ which featured him opposite Karisma Kapoor. The actor will play the lead role in the forthcoming show Ishq Gunaah which is remake of the Turkish drama Ask-I Memnu.

The show, helmed by Vikram Bhatt, focuses on a husband-wife relationship wherein a girl gets married to a man twice her age as she tries to make her marriage work. According to him, it delves on the significance of intimacy in marriage as the lead characters played by Sanjay Kapoor and Smriti Kalra face conflicts. Furthermore, talking about how his show went on to occupy the late night slot, an unsurprised Bhatt maintained that yesterday’s bold conversation is today’s important conversation.

Revealing about the character that Sanjay Kapoor is playing, Vikram Bhatt described him as a debonair 40 plus man and an apt choice for the role. While Vikram also mentioned about how he is unaware of what mainstream TV really comprises of, he also believes that audiences are involuntarily pushed towards regressive content and that viewers are ready for some new content, something that his show promises to deliver.

While the director often makes shows and films that have an emotional and personal connect to his life, Ishq Gunaah is no different but the director did not divulge into many details about the same.

The said show, which also features Smriti Kalra of ‘Surveen Guggal’ fame as well as Niki Aneja of ‘Astitiva’ fame, will go on air on Star Plus.