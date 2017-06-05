Vicky Kaushal to play Alia Bhatt’s husband in Meghna Gulzar’s film?

Ever since the time the talented Vicky Kaushal debuted with the quirky Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, there has been no looking back for him. What followed after that, were his commendable performances in films like Masaan, Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 etc…

This time round, the talented young man has been signed up by Meghna Gulzar for her upcoming film, which happens to be a spy thriller based on Harinder Sikka’s famous book ‘Calling Sehmat’. The film’s heroine will be the extremely talented Alia Bhatt. The film’s story will be revolving around a Kashmiri woman (played by Alia Bhatt), who gets married to an army officer and delivers precious data to the Indian intelligence during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Although, it’s not confirmed, buzz is that Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s husband in the untitled film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerjee’s super-hero film Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.