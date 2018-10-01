Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas turns grey for Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy starrer Made In China

Before the release of Stree, Dinesh Vijan had stated that he was so impressed after working with Rajkummar Rao that he decided to get him on board for another film – Made In China. The film will feature him alongside Gold actress Mouni Roy. Now yet another name has joined the star cast. We are talking about the Permanent Roommates and Veere Di Wedding fame Sumeet Vyas.

After establishing his name in the digital world, Sumeet Vyas is all set to rock Bollywood with yet another unconventional role in Made In China. While he played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love interest in Veere Di Wedding, this one will feature Sumeet in shades of grey. The actor believes that he decided to break out of the zone and experiment with something new.

Speaking on his role in Made In China, he said, “About my character, Let’s just say… “he’s not nice”. As an artist I was getting too comfortable playing slightly different versions of myself and I had to break out of this comfy massage chair. I had to put myself in an uncomfortable position. The choices I’ve made this year are a reflection of that. I think every now and then there’s a certain emotion that governs your mind as an artist. So the films I watch, the books I read, the stories I write are all essentially going through that funnel of mood. And I think the universe has been kind enough to let me explore my eccentricity.”

Sumeet also expressed his excitement of working with the Made In China team wherein he added, “I’m super excited to work with Rajkummar, he’s one of the most committed actors I’ve seen in a long time. But I’m equally excited to work with Maddock films, their spread of scripts are mouthwatering and Mikhil and his team! Mikhil’s energy is very inspiring. I think he’s going to be one of the most sought after directors very soon.”

Also featuring Boman Irani and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles, Made In China is expected to release on August 15 next year.

