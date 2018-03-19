Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif to star in the BIGGEST dance film yet, produced by T-Series (more details inside)

Varun Dhawan has truly come a long way since his debut in the film industry. He is currently riding high on the rave reviews garnered for his October trailer released recently and is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma in Chanderi. While the actor has already got his hands full with amazing films in his kitty, here’s adding one more feather in his cap! So, we reported how T-Series and Remo D’souza have teamed up to make a BIGGEST dance film ever made. Now, there is full disclosure on the cast of this magnum opus.

According to the official handle of the production house, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have been finalised for the role and this prospect of these two pairing together is making us excited for the film, already. T-Series tweeted, “Bhushan Kumar’s @TSeries & @remodsouza team up for India’s biggest dance film starring @Varun_dvn and #KatrinaKaif. The film also stars @PDdancing @TheRaghav_Juyal , @did_dharmesh and @punitjpathak . The film is slated to release on Nov 8, 2019.”

We have seen Kat setting dance floor on fire too many times and how great it would be to see her match her steps with Varun who is a FABULOUS dancer himself? We have already seen his moves in ABCD 2 helmed by Remo and we are in for this treat again. Varun-Remo have proven to be a DHAMAKEDAAR combo and now, Katrina will be a cherry on the top. Aren’t you excited too? We sure are.

Says Bhushan Kumar, “Dance and music go together. As a brand synonymous with music, it seemed natural to produce India’s biggest dance film. Having a committed director like Remo who is passionate about and master of several dance forms is a blessing.”

Remo D’Souza says, “Isn’t it just appropriate that a film about music and dance is produced by the man heading the biggest music company in Bollywood? And I get to direct — Varun, one of the best dancers today, and Katrina, who has shown us she can shake a mean leg.”

Bhushan Kumar adds, “Varun is a natural-born entertainer. The audience loves his antics on screen, especially his dance moves. Katrina has talent and the ability to work hard — she also has a unique mesmerising quality.” Says Varun, “Working with Remo again for India’s biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She’s gonna bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department.”

Katrina says, “I am super excited to be joining Remo’s vision to make India’s ultimate dance film. Varun’s passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic. And, Bhushan Kumar with his understanding of market dynamics, as a producer will ensure it is the most talked-about film of 2019. I can’t wait to start this journey.”

