Vaani Kapoor suffers hamstring injury, won’t be performing at IIFA Awards 2018

Vaani Kapoor was gearing up for a power-packed performance at IIFA this year but it looks like a freak hamstring injury is going to keep her out of action for at least 2 weeks.

“Vaani had an extremely outlandish performance planned for IIFA. As we have seen, she is an outstanding dancer and she had started regular rehearsals to put up a stellar performance. However, she has suffered a freak hamstring injury and she has been advised to take it easy for at least 2 weeks to prevent a bigger injury,” says a source close to the development.

“Vaani feels terrible that she won’t be able to perform at IIFA, this is a big blow but she has to rest it out and not take unnecessary risks that aggravate the injury any further,” the source adds.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor is set to sizzle like never before in Karan Malhotra’s mega action adventure Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India, a seductive temptress wooed by men who wear hearts on their sleeves for her. Shamshera is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid-2019.

Vaani Kapoor has bagged another Yash Raj Films project starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

