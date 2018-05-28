Urvashi Rautela crowned Youngest Most Beautiful woman in the Universe 2018 by the government & tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Urvashi Rautela, who earlier won the title of Miss Diva 2015, ventured into Bollywood with Singh Saab The Great. The actress recently gained recognition for her dance number ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ in Hate Story 4. And now, Urvashi Rautela has added another feather up her sleeve.

Urvashi who holds the record of winning the highest number of beauty pageants has now been awarded the title of Youngest Most Beautiful woman in the Universe 2018 by the government & tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. To further commemorate the actress for her beauty, the Government of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also have a flower named after her.

While her Bollywood work commitments are yet to be announced, Urvashi Rautela is busy exploring the social media platforms. From going live to speak to her fans to posting pictures and videos of her weekend plans etc., the actress loves to keep all of them updated.

