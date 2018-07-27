UNICEF ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan to spread awareness about pregnancy in small towns

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently became one of those trend breaking women who decided to work almost immediately after her delivery. At the same time, she was also taking up small projects during her pregnancy before going for maternity leave. And now, taking her experience a step ahead, Kareena, who is the UNICEF ambassador, will campaign to spread awareness about the varied factors of pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely inspired many with the way she pulled off her pregnancy in style. Furthermore, she even helped Rujuta Diwekar whilst the nutritionist was writing a book about pregnancy called Pregnancy Notes: Before, During & After. Keeping in mind all of it, the actress has now decided to visit small towns to campaign for the cause of women and their children’s health.

According to recent reports, many women residing in the interiors of India are still not very aware of the dos and don’ts during pregnancy. Hence, Kareena will be visiting these locations to help them understand the right feeding practices and challenges that may be lead to health hazards of the mothers and mothers-to-be. If these reports are to be believed, Kareena will also be discussing the serious issue of female infanticide.

From speaking on safety measures that need to be adhered by mothers and expecting women to delivering speeches on diet and nutrition that pregnant women need to abide, the visit will involve all phases of pregnancy. On the other hand, Kareena too has confirmed the developments. She will be visiting one city every two months. Kareena also asserted that these campaigns and spreading awareness will help keep more babies alive and healthy. The actress also believes that whilst the government is striving to provide adequate measures, there should also be some awareness amongst the civilians.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet to officially announce her next Bollywood project but reports have it that she will next feature in a Karan Johar production.