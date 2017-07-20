Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2017 | 1:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael received the blessings of his grandmothers because of Ayesha Shroff’s sweet gesture

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael received the blessings of his grandmothers because of Ayesha Shroff’s sweet gesture

It is a known fact that ever since his debut, Tiger Shroff has earned fame for two things, for his smooth dance moves and adrenaline pumping action. Now blending the two, his mentor director Sabbir Khan, decided to use these strengths of the actor together in Munna Michael. The film which is a dance action drama is all set to release this week and Tiger’s mother and entrepreneur Ayesha Shroff wanted the actor’s late grandmothers to be a part of it.

Ayesha Shroff, in the memory of her mother and her hubby Jackie Shroff’s mother, decided to offer the first two tickets of the first show of Munna Michael to Tiger’s grandmothers in order to receive their blessings for the film. In fact, this sweet gesture even made its way to social media, wherein Ayesha posted a picture of the same saying, “Munna Michael tickets for first day!!!!!! With the blessings of Tigers Dadi and Nani.”

Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal who plays Tiger’s love interest whereas Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in the film. The film is slated to release on July 21.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Tiger Shroff to begin shoot for…

Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff's Munna…

Munna Michael gets ‘UA’ with 7 visual and…

WHAT? Sylvester Stallone to make an…

REVEALED: Prateik Babbar to play a baddie in…

“Why would I refer to my heroines as…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification