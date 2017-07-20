Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael received the blessings of his grandmothers because of Ayesha Shroff’s sweet gesture

It is a known fact that ever since his debut, Tiger Shroff has earned fame for two things, for his smooth dance moves and adrenaline pumping action. Now blending the two, his mentor director Sabbir Khan, decided to use these strengths of the actor together in Munna Michael. The film which is a dance action drama is all set to release this week and Tiger’s mother and entrepreneur Ayesha Shroff wanted the actor’s late grandmothers to be a part of it.

Ayesha Shroff, in the memory of her mother and her hubby Jackie Shroff’s mother, decided to offer the first two tickets of the first show of Munna Michael to Tiger’s grandmothers in order to receive their blessings for the film. In fact, this sweet gesture even made its way to social media, wherein Ayesha posted a picture of the same saying, “Munna Michael tickets for first day!!!!!! With the blessings of Tigers Dadi and Nani.”

Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal who plays Tiger’s love interest whereas Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in the film. The film is slated to release on July 21.