Thugs Of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh replaces Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Basu’s next

Not too long ago, we had reported that Anurag Basu is planning to take forward the franchise of Life In A Metro. Created in the form of anthology with over four stories connected with one another, the film dealt with the complex web of relationships set against the backdrop of an urban lifestyle. The sequel to this unconventional film was supposed to feature Rajkummar Rao along with Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu amongst others. The latest update on that front is that Taapsee has been replaced by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The reason of replacement is said to be due to date issues. Apparently, Taapsee Pannu was facing date issues with her other work commitments which led to her exit. As a result of it, Fatima Sana Shaikh is expected to have come on board. Sources close to the development said, “Dates were a major conflict and that is the reason why Anurag Basu had to look out for different option for the lead. And lucky for him, he had already spoken to Fatima in the past. So, when dates did become an issue, it was an easy fix for him this time around.”

The untitled film, however, is expected to follow a completely different plotline compared to Life In A Metro. But this film too is said to have an extensive cast with actors like Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Isshan Khattar in prominent roles. The yet to be titled film is supposed to go on floor by the end of the year.

Coming to Fatima Sana Shaikh, the actress, who returned to the big screen with the popular role in Dangal, will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. As for Taapsee Pannu, the actress is expected to feature next in Womaniya which will have her playing the role of a professional shooter.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to start shooting Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya in January