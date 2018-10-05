Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy: Complaint registered at NCW in support of the actress; NCW wants her to back it

The battle between Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has just got uglier with legal notices being slapped. Last we heard that the veteran actor and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have taken legal action against the actress for defaming them and for calling out to them as sexual harassers. This case has now taken a new turn with another complaint being registered at the National Commission for Women in Delhi in support of Tanushree Dutta.

Recent reports have it that an advocate by the name of Gaurav Gulati has lodged a complaint at the NCW wing to take notice of the charges imposed by Tanushree Dutta of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri. In his complaint, the complainant has also requested NCW to take a legal action of filing a separate FIR with the Delhi Crime Branch, since the complaint is worried that the investigation in Maharashtra over the Tanushree Dutta case may be affected due to political affiliations.

Furthermore, giving more information on the complaint were these reports, wherein it was also stated that Gulati has pointed out at CINTAA for not following the guidelines of the sexual harassment laws. Also, the complainant countered the CINTAA’s claim of not taking forward the Dutta case since she had registered the complaint a decade after the incident happened, adding that as per the CRPC and Limitation act, there is no bar for registering a case against sexual offences if the victim gives a reasonable justification for delay.

Confirming about receiving the complaint, NCW too plans to follow the necessary steps that needs to be taken further. Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson has spoken in these reports mentioning that they received the complaint a day ago, at about 4 pm and they are starting the investigation from today onwards. Also, she advised the victim to back them in the process so that the process can quicken.

