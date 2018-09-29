Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.09.2018 | 4:58 PM IST

Tanushree Dutta calls out to Farah Khan for sharing picture with Nana Patekar from the sets of Housefull 4

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Well, everyone who has been following the news would be aware of the allegations that Tanushree Dutta has made against veteran actor Nana Patekar. In brief, the actress accused the actor of sexually harassing her when she was shooting a song for the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. The accusations, not surprisingly, sparked an outrage amongst the Bollywood fraternity, though most remained silent on it. This has irked Tanushree and she has called out to celebrities like Farah Khan. The latter recently posted a picture with Nana, as they were flying together to Jaisalmer for shooting Housefull 4.  And this has not gone down well with the actress.

Tanushree Dutta calls out to Farah Khan for sharing picture with Nana Patekar from the sets of Housefull 4

Tanushree Dutta recently spoke about the picture that was shared by Farah Khan on social media. The choreographer turned filmmaker was taking off to shoot Housefull 4 with the rest of the team. Readers may be aware that the Akshay Kumar film is being directed by Farah’s brother Sajid Khan. Details of the role that Nana Patekar is playing in the film are yet to be revealed. Slamming Farah Khan on sharing the picture whilst she accused Nana of sexual harassment, Tanushree maintained that being a woman herself, after sharing a picture with Patekar, Farah has made it clear what her stand is.

On the other hand, Farah Khan expressed surprise over being dragged into this controversy. She claimed that sharing pictures on Instagram from the sets of the film is a usual practice for her. She did the same when it came to Housefull 4 and the said picture also featured Nana Patekar. However, posting an image on social media is not the way of taking anyone’s side.

On the flip side, Farah Khan was also trolled by netizens for sharing this image since it came during the time when Tanushree Dutta had alleged about Nana Patekar’s behaviour publicly. Hence, many were upset that amidst the controversy, Farah went on to click and share picture with Nana Patekar. They thought it wasn’t the right time for the choreographer to post this image.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta makes SHOCKING revelations about Nana Patekar, takes potshots at Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth

