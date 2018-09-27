Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to start shooting Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya in January

Well, looks like Anurag Kashyap has a special connection towards women oriented films of late. When Manmarziyaan released, the filmmaker revealed that he was keen to show the romantic film from a woman’s perspective. Now, the director-producer is all set to produce a film featuring two strong female protagonists, titled, Womaniya. The film will feature Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the role of professional rifle shooters.

Inspired by the life of real life shooters, Prakashi and Chandro from the Tomar family, who are senior citizens, the film is set against the backdrop of rural India. Not surprisingly, both, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are expected to undergo extensive physical training to play this role. While Anurag will be reuniting with his Rumi from Manmarziyaan in this film, Bhumi Pednekar has played an integral role in Lust Stories which also had Anurag Kashyap as one of the directors. However, the actress starred in the role of a domestic help in the Zoya Akhtar film from the anthology.

Coming to Womaniya, reports have it that the film is expected to roll by the end of January and the actresses are expected to wrap it up by March. The prep for the film will be beginning in the next few days, after which the team is expected to take off to Uttar Pradesh for a month long schedule.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap along with Shibashish Sarkar and Nidhi Parmar, Womaniya is directed by writer Tushar Hiranandani.

On the other hand, after the recent releases, Taapsee Pannu will next share screen space with her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla. On the other hand, Bhumi is expected to feature alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Son Chiriya and in the Karan Johar production, Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.