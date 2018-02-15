T-Series and Nikkhil Advani to jointly produce John Abraham – Manoj Bajpayee starrer, directed by Milap Zaveri

Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) have come together to jointly produce a high octane, nail biting thriller starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the film goes on floors on March 5th to release in the second half of 2018.

“We are extremely excited by this joint venture. Nikkhil and his team are creatively and technically extremely competent. Milap has the pulse of masses and classes and has written a racy script with extremely powerful scenes and dialogues. John and Manoj are a perfect fit in their respective roles and it is no surprise that they came on board instantly” says Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series.

Nikkhil Advani commented “T-Series is the best studio to present this film as they provide producers like me best in class marketing support and exhaustive distribution reach to our audiences. We trust them fully and are very pleased to have them on board.”