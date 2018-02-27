Sridevi death mystery: Dubai prosecution QUESTIONS Boney Kapoor, hotel staff and investigates phone records

The latest update from Sridevi’s mysterious death case is that the Dubai prosecution is still investigating the matter in-depth. As per procedure, husband Boney Kapoor’s statement has been recorded and hotel staff has been questioned. Her phone records were checked too. Since Sridevi was attending nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai, their family was interrogation. Reports suggest that Boney is asked not to leave the country till he gets clearance from the authorities. Apart from this, her medical reports have been procured from India to get details about her medical heath at the time of her death. They want to rule out the possibility of her dying due to medical treatment she was taking or surgeries she had in the past.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi was found dead in her bathtub in room number 2201 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. She was declared dead upon arrival at Rashid Hospital on Saturday night. What followed next was series of speculations as this matter unravelled further. While the mortal remains of the late actress were supposed to be handed over to family on Sunday, Dubai authorities delayed the matter because of the impending procedures. Also, it is stated that all the hotel staffers were asked to recreate the sequence of events which happened on Saturday evening before the Sadma actress was found dead.

Last evening, the police released a copy of forensic report of the autopsy performed on the late star and declared that Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her bathtub. There were traces of alcohol found in her body. The authorities also speculated that maybe the actress fell in the tub under the influence of alcohol. Mortal remains of the late actress will be embalmed later in the day if the prosecution is satisfied with their investigation. Back home, entire Bollywood and the superstar’s fans are waiting in throes to bid her a goodbye befitting a queen.