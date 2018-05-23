Sorry fans, Prabhas - Anushka Shetty are not a couple...

At least in the sense that the fans want them to be. The problem is not their compatibility but with Prabhas’s family. Says a well-informed source, “Prabhas’ parents and relatives would never accept Anushka Shetty or any girl whom he brings home as his chosen partner. Prabhas comes from an extremely conservative family. They won’t hear of a romantic relationship in his life.”

So is there no relationship with Anushka Shetty?

“There is a very strong friendship. But both of them have never allowed that friendship to grow into anything deeper because they know there is no future for them. Prabhas’ family won’t allow it. He will never go against his father and uncle’s will. He will have an arranged marriage,” says a friend of Prabhas’ family.

Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about Pooja Hegde’s film with Prabhas