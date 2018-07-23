Sooraj Pancholi to shoot in Kashmir for 60 days at a stretch for his 3rd film and this is what it is all about!

After Hero, we are yet to see the newbie Sooraj Pancholi return to the big screen. And looks like we will see a lot more of him soon! The actor is currently in the process of wrapping up Time To Dance, which features him in the role of a street-style dancer. And now, here are the details about his third film that will feature him as an army man.

After essaying the role of a dancer, Sooraj Pancholi will now dive into the role of an army officer and hence will start prepping for the same. The film in question is yet to be titled and it will be directed by National award winner Irfan Kamal. “While Sooraj Pancholi might have one of the fittest bodies in the industry, the young actor will soon work on achieving a mean, ripped physique for his look in Irfan Kamal’s military drama,” said a source close to the development.

Also, Sooraj Pancholi will soon travel to Kashmir to shoot for the film. But, prior to that, he will start training to slip into the role of an army man. The actor will undergo a two-month boot camp routine with his trainer Rajeev Singh, to acquire a muscular physique since he is currently in a lean look for his dance film, Time to Dance.

Sooraj is expected to shoot for the film in Kashmir for 60 days for the start-to-finish schedule. Confirming the news, Sooraj Pancholi said, “I’ll need to get muscular and stronger for the military drama. I’m going to train hard for two months to acquire the right look”

On the other hand, speaking of Time To Dance, it is directed by Stanley D’Costa and it is extensively shot in London. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Isabelle Kaif and will also star Waluscha De Sousa and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles.

Also Read : Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance to have EIGHT songs!