Sonu Sood’s tryst with Marathi for Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba!

Sonu Sood, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his forthcoming war drama, J P Dutta’s Paltan, will be seen playing an antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The big-ticket flick will not just witness Sonu perform heavy-duty action scenes, but the fitness enthusiast will also recite Marathi dialogues in the movie for the first time!

In order to speak Marathi fluently for his role, Sonu will learn the language and work on his accent. Accordingly, he has got the best Marathi tutor to help him learn the diction and nuances.

A source says, “Sonu, who has proved his mettle as an actor not just in Bollywood but also South industry including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language films, is fond of learning new languages and so he specially hired a tutor to help him master and gain command over the language.”

“Sonu will be working closely with the Marathi tutor on the set and also interact with the Maharashtrian crew in Marathi. Not to forget that Sonu rejected an offer to star in a Marathi film sometime back since he was not well-versed with the language,” the source adds.

Sonu informs, “It’s a role I’m quite excited to portray. Since my character has to mouth a couple of dialogues in Marathi, I need to get the right accent and body language to make it appear relatable and interesting. I had learnt Tamil and Telugu before working in films from the respective film industries. Similarly, I’m looking forward to learn Marathi for Simmba.”

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on December 28, 2018.