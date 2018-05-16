Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no plans of moving out of parents’ home

They may have been seen checking out property just before the wedding. But Sonam Kapoor Ahuja doesn’t intend to move out of her father’s home. Not yet. Says a family friend, “It is true that the couple was seen checking out some property in Mumbai close to her parents’ home. But they didn’t zero in on anything they like. Honestly Anil Kapoor wants Sonam and her husband to stay in the Kapoor bungalow.”

The fact of the matter is, the couple is yet to decide which city to make their home base. Says the family friend, “Anand’s business and family are in Delhi. Sonam’s home and career are in Mumbai. For some time at least she will be shuttling between the two cities.”

