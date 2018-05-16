Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2018 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no plans of moving out of parents’ home

BySubhash K. Jha

They may have been seen checking out property just before the wedding. But Sonam Kapoor Ahuja doesn’t intend to move out of her father’s home. Not yet. Says a family friend, “It is true that the couple was seen checking out some property in Mumbai close to her parents’ home. But they didn’t zero in on anything they like. Honestly Anil Kapoor wants Sonam and her husband to stay in the Kapoor bungalow.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no plans of moving out of parents’ home

The fact of the matter is, the couple is yet to decide which city to make their home base. Says the family friend, “Anand’s business and family are in Delhi. Sonam’s home and career are in Mumbai. For some time at least she will be shuttling between the two cities.”

Also Read: Cannes 2018: Bride Mode On! This time in Vera Wang, Sonam Kapoor has yet another showstopper moment!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Bhavesh Joshi postponed by a week,…

WHAT? Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja trapped in…

Anil Kapoor recommended Arjun Kapoor to…

Oh my my! Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra,…

Here’s why Race 3 team was in Rajasthan…

Race 3 Trailer Launch: Salman Khan BREAKS…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification