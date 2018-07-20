Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to endorse VEGA

Bollywood star and the country’s leading fashion icon belting out hits with rhythmic consistency in the last 11 years with her movies, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been roped in to endorse Vega – one of the biggest beauty accessory and appliances brand in India. Vega has one of the largest ranges of ‘head to toe’ Beauty accessories.

As part of the brand association, Sonam K Ahuja will feature in the latest TV campaign coming in August 2018 for their Hair Styling appliances portfolio. Talking about the same Mr Sandeep Jain – Director, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd said, “This is the second campaign from Vega and we all are really excited about how it’s going. We all are extremely happy with Sonam K Ahuja’s association with VEGA. Her fashion and style complement the personality of the brand and the campaign perfectly. Watching Sonam bring it alive on-screen is something magical. The photographers, the directors, everyone is on board with the attitude of the campaign and all of us here are truly elated to see the magic come alive. Catch the Hair Straighteners Hair Dryers and Hair curlers with Be Vega campaign, coming soon to various platforms. Be ready. Be Vega.”

Speaking about her association with the brand, Sonam said, “I love fashion and style; I feel that I can express myself best through my style and any brand that resonates with my attitude I proudly flaunt it. When it comes to looking great, well-styled hair is probably the most important aspect. You can’t go wrong with your hairdo! Vega hair styling products have a solution for all my hair styling needs, whether I like to keep it simple or experiment, VEGA has everything l need. This is my first campaign with Vega and it’s been a great experience so far. We all know how much I love styling my hair. And so does Vega! They have the widest range of hair styling products, I mean, everything to help me style my hair, the way I want it. And that’s what I love about the brand.”

