Sofia Hayat KICKS husband Vlad Stanescau out from her home, tragically loses her child

Former Bigg Boss contestant has always been flirting with controversy. Be it her transition from a model to a nun, her subsequent shocking revelations about her change of heart and her sudden marriage to her Romanian boyfriend Vlad Stanescau. She took to Instagram to write a long, angry note claiming that her ex husband was a devil in the guise of an angel and a con man. She also alleged that he lied to her about everything and was only after her money. Unfortunately, this is not the only tragedy she has to deal with because she even lost her child recently. She wrote, “You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces…YOU LIED…infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more…you wanted everything I had…I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life… I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back….He who is honoured to stand by my side…will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.”

She added, “I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me. There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power…LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now.”

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

Sofia got married to Vlad on April 24, 2017 and was also expecting her first child.