Sita Films & Insite India announce film based on Indian national forced to marry a Pakistani

Remember Uzma Ahmed? Well for those of you who don’t, Uzma was an Indian national who was forced to marry Pakistani national Tahir Ali at gunpoint in Pakistan. On hearing this, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took it upon herself to bring ‘Hindustan ki beti’ back home in a legal battle that lasted almost a fortnight. And return she did, on May 25.

Now a couples of months after her return, it is learnt that Sita Films in association with Insite India have acquired the rights to produce a film based on Uzma Ahmed’s story. While the yet untitled film which will be directed by Dhiraj Kumar, who is busy shooting for his next film Kaashi with Sharman Joshi, it will be written by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma. Though the cast of the film is yet to be finalized the makers state that the film is slated to go on floor very soon.

Expected to be shot in 50 days, Dhiraj Kumar is expected to start shooting in Malaysia by November end. As for its release, the makers of the film are looking to release the same in May 2018.

Its also Produced by Rakesh Dang