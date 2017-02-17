Sidhant Gupta paired opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi

He gained fame as a TV star and while he has been away from the small screen too for quite some time, Sidhant Gupta is now all set to do a film with none other than Sanjay Dutt. The actor has been signed opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in the forthcoming film Bhoomi.

Thrilled with the opportunity, Sidhant expressed that he was lucky to get this film since it is the comeback venture of Sanjay Dutt and hence it is a big project. However, not divulging details about his role in the film, Sidhant maintained that he doesn’t have to flaunt his abs. Besides that, he is yet to create a rapport with co-star Aditi whom he has met only once during a reading session but he definitely is impressed with her acting chops.

Though Sidhant Gupta has done a couple of films before, the actor gained recognition with the TV show Tashan-E-Ishq in which he played a parallel lead. However, he quit the show to participate in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and was recently spotted at the ‘Singles Night’ bash at Karan Johar’s residence where he was seen hanging around with B-town hunks and divas.

On the other hand, Bhoomi that recently went on floor just a couple of days ago, talks about a father – daughter relationship and has Sanjay Dutt- Aditi Rao Hydari playing the protagonists respectively. The film is directed by Omung Kumar and is produced by Sandeep Singh in association with Bhushan Kumar’s banner T-Series.