After Shweta Pandit, more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Anu Malik

The #MeToo movement has taken down many big names from different industries. As women have come forward to tell their sexual harassment stories, it has reached the Indian film industry where many have been accused of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct. Just recently, singer Shweta Pandit accused music composer Anu Malik of sexual harassment and recalled an incident that has stayed with her since her teen years. Meanwhile, more women have come forward with their stories against Anu Malik.

One woman has accused him of rubbing his body against her and when she expressed her shock, he apologized meekly. This dates back to the 90s when she had met the music composer while he was recording a song. The same woman met him another time at his residence to discuss a fundraiser event. After the discussion was over, he allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances towards her which really made her uncomfortable. She tried to leave but he held her hand and then apologized saying that he was a really passionate guy. Detailing the incident, the women revealed that he unzipped his pants and asked her to lick him. When she said no and told him that she wanted to leave, he allegedly pulled her back by her hair and stuffed her face in his lap while hurling abuses.

Another woman, who has accused Anu Malik, has alleged that she refused to be a part of Indian Idol 10 as a wild card entry as she was sexual harassed by the music composer seven years ago. It happened during her struggling days when she had met the composer at Sahara Studios in Mumbai. During their second meeting, he asked her whether she had a boyfriend. When she was leaving, he allegedly pulled her back and hugged her while running his hands over her body. When she pushed him away, he said that he was a happy with his wife but he is a sensitive man.

In her lengthy post, Shweta Pandit had earlier revealed that he had asked her for a kiss on his cheek when she was merely 15 years old. Describing the incident on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, when my mother and I walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there. I sang it well so he said, ‘I’ll give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now’. He then smiled, what I’d recall the most evil grin I’ve seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15 years old then, still in school”.

Anu Malik’s legal representative has released his statement and denied all the allegations. The statement read, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

