Shveta Salve dons a bikini, LASHES out at haters with a cigarette in one hand, drink in another

Shveta Salve is one hot Momma and she also is an inspiration to many, for the way she is and the stands that she takes. She was one of the few Bollywood celebs to wear a bikini and flaunt her gorgeously pregnant body to masses. She also is a champion of body image positivity and fitness in general. She also is a social media buff and keeps updating us with her life through pictures. She is currently on a holiday and has been posting a lot of snaps. While her fans appreciate it, there is a section of haters who are seen trolling her mercilessly and questioning her parenting skills based on her lifestyle. After maintaining a dignified silence, she took to Instagram to share a pic of herself smoking and drinking in a bikini with a longish post. She wrote:

Yes I Drink and Smoke… I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am… I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back. Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions, and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it. How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom?? Do you see me wasting my Life? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child? I work, I work multiple jobs, I’m an actor, dancer, an entrepreneur. I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country. I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am. Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child!! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family, to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person? A Bad Mother? A stigma to society? Who are you and I to Judge?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything. They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I. As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age. And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults… Today I share a drink with them, and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby.. I don’t pay for likes and followers, you choose to follow me for who I am. And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me. Live and Let Live.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up.” (sic)

