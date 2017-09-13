Bollywood Hungama
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar gets an all-clear from the Censors with 2 minor cuts

BySubhash K. Jha

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia who turned 50 on Monday, couldn’t have hoped for a better birthday gift. The Central Board of Film Certification under its new chairperson Prasoon Joshi granted Apu’s on-release film Haseena Parkar an all-clear…almost.

Says the jubilant birthday boy, “They requested one word ‘charas’ to be muted and one cut where a woman is being shown being assaulted during riots. That’s it. I happily went with these cuts. No argument. The cuts made sense. I must say the Censor experience was quick and pleasant. We were in at 6 pm and out in a few hours. We got a ‘UA’ with hardly any cuts.”

Incidentally, last week’s release Arjun Rampal’s Arun Gawli biopic Daddy which featured Haseena Parkar’s notorious brother Dawood Ibrahim was granted an ‘Adults’ certificate during Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as the CBFC chairperson.

