SHOCKING: Tanushree Dutta LASHES out at Priyanka Chopra for calling her a survivor, also questions Twinkle Khanna

Earlier this week, Tanushree Dutta created a storm after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. Soon after that, Dutta also claimed that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of harassing her as well. Now, it seems like Tanushree isn’t too please with Priyanka Chopra, despite the fact that PC came out in support of the actress. In fact, in an interview to a popular channel Tanushree lashed out at Priyanka Chopra for calling her a ‘survivor’.

This comes after Priyanka Chopra quoted Farhan Akhtar’s tweet that was in support of Dutta saying, “The world needs to #BelieveSurviviors”. However, it seems like Dutta isn’t too keen on being labelled a ‘survivor’. Speaking to the channel, Tanushree stated that though it was amazing that Priyanka Chopra finally decided to join the bandwagon, Dutta wanted people to know that she was not going to be reduced to just being a survivor. Instead, Dutta wants people to acknowledge her by her name and hear her story, her truth and take action on it not just for her but for the generation to come.

But it didn’t stop just there, going further while thanking all those who have tweeted in support of her, Tanushree also thanked Twinkle Khanna but called her out at the same time. In her jaunt against Twinkle, Dutta though pleased with her support questioned the author about what she was doing given the fact that her husband, Akshay Kumar still is working with Nana Pateker in Housefull 4.

