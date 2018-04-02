SHOCKING! Sunny Leone confesses about receiving hate mails at the age of 21

Sunny Leone has faced many ups and downs in her career. Besides this, the actress has had to also deal with many questions and allegations that were raised due to her past. It is a known fact that Sunny started her career in the entertainment industry as a porn star. Her struggles, tribulations will now be encompassed in a forthcoming biopic on Leone. Based on her original name, the documentary is titled Karanjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

For the uninitiated, before entering the porn industry, Sunny Leone’s real name was Karanjit Kaur. The Canada-based Punjabi star also went on to speak about how she has faced hate mails since a much younger age. Sunny clarified that she isn’t new to hate mails and negative criticism and that she has faced in other societies too besides the Indian society.

Denying the mindset that she faced criticism only when she decided to come to India, Sunny Leone reportedly stated that she started getting hate mails since she was 21. For the uninitiated, she entered the porn industry at a much younger age and gained fame as one of their top stars. She made her debut in the Indian entertainment world in the reality show Bigg Boss. And post that, she bagged her debut film with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, Jism 2.

Sunny Leone also retained that hate mails and such negative criticism is not restricted to India alone. In fact, it has nothing to do with the country but the whole of society in general. She also asserted that the first time she faced real hatred was when she was much younger.

Speaking on her latest ventures, besides acting, Sunny Leone has taken up various other business ventures. Harboring and fostering her dream as an entrepreneur, she has ventured into cosmetics, apparel brands and will soon take up production of films too. On the acting front, Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan.

