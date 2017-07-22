SHOCKING: After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Devgns get Enforcement Directorate notices over foreign remittances

Earlier we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate questioning his sale of shares of Knight Riders Sports Private Limited to a Mauritius based company owned by Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta. Now, yet another set of names involved in a similar case of FEMA [Foreign Exchange Management Act] scandal include the Bachchan and the Devgn families.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and his family that comprises of his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai along with Ajay Devgn were issued notices by ED more than a month ago under section 37 of FEMA which gives ED the authority to collect preliminary information before starting the investigation since they have failed to disclose their remittances since 2004 when the Liberalised Remittance Scheme came into existence. Now, with the ED intervening, the remittances will be examined under LRS with business trips and personal outflows being looked into separately.

As for the reason behind this step, reports claim that there are chances of the remittances being in excess as per the foreign exchange regulations because of which the ED has decided to take the next necessary step for the same.